Midday Update: 16 arrested during "Operation Rabbit Hole," Madison mayor resigns, and more

Wednesday, July 16th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) TPD: 16 arrested for Online Child Predation during joint operation called "Operation Rabbit Hole." The three-day sting called "Operation Rabbit Hole" happened in mid-April and was part of the national Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force’s Operation Safe Online Summer (SOS) campaign, which coordinates efforts across 61 task forces and numerous affiliates nationwide.

TPD: 16 arrested for Online Child Predation during joint operation called "Operation Rabbit Hole"

2) Madison mayor resigns suddenly, citing city’s lack of progress. Madison Mayor Byron Poore resigned effective immediately, saying he could no longer remain in office while the city failed to move forward on critical issues.

Madison mayor resigns suddenly citing city’s lack of progress

3) Governor celebrates Everglades investment as legal battle brews over controversial detention site. While Governor Ron DeSantis touted major investments in Everglades restoration this week, environmental groups and Native American leaders continue their legal push to shut down a controversial migrant detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” built on former Everglades land.

Governor celebrates Everglades investment as legal battle brews over controversial detention site

4) Wednesday Forecast: Highs will top out in the low 90s due to the rain and cloud cover. The southerly wind is going to feed moisture into the area, so it will be humid. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Priete has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Moisture pushes into the area increasing rain chances through the afternoon

