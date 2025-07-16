Isolated morning showers with a relief from the heat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cloud cover throughout the day Wednesday will provide a relief from the heat, but showers and storms are here to stay.

As Invest 93L moves through the area, our wind has shifted and become southerly feeding the back end of the low's showers and storms into our area throughout the morning.

Isolated showers will become scattered storms into the late morning and early afternoon. Some pockets of storms could have heavy downpours and gusty winds associated with them.

However, high's Wednesday will drop to the low 90s due to the rain and cloud cover. The southerly wind is going to feed moisture into the area, so it will be humid!

High temperatures are expected to go back up to the upper 90s as the weekend approaches, so enjoy the relief!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.