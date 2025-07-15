Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Madison mayor resigns during search for city manager

City of Madison looks for new mayor and city manager
mayor district 4.png
City of Madison
mayor district 4.png
Posted

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The search is on for a new mayor in the City of Madison after Byron Poore stepped down.

In his resignation letter last week, Poore resigned immediately.

In his resignation letter, Poore said he planned his departure around selecting a new city manager, "I am confident the process is in capable hands. I believe a strong candidate will emerge and be selected."

Poore said he is pursing professional opportunities that wouldn't allow him to fulfill his role. He also leaves his position as county commissioner for district 4.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood