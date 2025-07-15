Madison mayor resigns during search for city manager

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The search is on for a new mayor in the City of Madison after Byron Poore stepped down.

In his resignation letter last week, Poore resigned immediately.

In his resignation letter, Poore said he planned his departure around selecting a new city manager, "I am confident the process is in capable hands. I believe a strong candidate will emerge and be selected."

Poore said he is pursing professional opportunities that wouldn't allow him to fulfill his role. He also leaves his position as county commissioner for district 4.