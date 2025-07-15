Governor celebrates Everglades investment as legal battle brews over controversial detention site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) touted major investments in Everglades restoration this week, environmental groups and Native American leaders continue their legal push to shut down a controversial migrant detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” built on former Everglades land.

On Tuesday, DeSantis cut the ribbon at Hendry County’s newly completed C-43 reservoir, a $500 million project capable of storing 55 billion gallons of water. The 10,000 acre site will capture runoff from Lake Okeechobee, helping prevent harmful discharges downstream.

“This was something that had been neglected for too long. We needed to take the bull by the horns, and we needed to get it done,” DeSantis said at the ceremony.

The governor highlighted the $8 billion invested since 2019 into Everglades restoration and water quality projects. But just miles away, a very different water-related story is unfolding.

Alligator Alcatraz Under Fire

The Miccosukee Tribe is now seeking to join the lawsuit— first brought by environmentalists— to shut down the temporary migrant detention facility that was built on a shuttered Everglades airport site in a matter of days. Plaintiffs call it a reckless move with serious ecological consequences.

“The point is that none of this has been assessed beforehand,” said Eve Samples, Executive Director of Friends of the Everglades.

The original federal complaint claims the facility was fast-tracked without proper environmental review or public input. Advocates say it threatens endangered species, such as the Florida panther, citing traffic, light pollution, and the loss of 16 acres of newly paved land.

Samples told us additional legal action was taken under the Clean Water Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the National Parks Organic Act. If issues are not addressed within 60 days, a subsequent lawsuit will be filed.

“The state and federal government have an immense investment in Everglades restoration billions of dollars,” said Samples. “We need to make sure that we're not undercutting that investment by moving forward with this facility.”

The group is urging a judge to take action on the current suit by Friday, or at least assign it to a magistrate for review.

State Pushback

Florida officials, including Attorney General James Uthmeier (R), have strongly defended the site, claiming it’s temporary, minimally invasive, and built on existing infrastructure.

“Nothing's going into the Everglades,” Uthmeier said. “This light infrastructure… It’s temporary. It can be brought in and out and ultimately protects American families.”

He’s just one voice in what’s become a chorus of support from outlets like Fox News. The latest instance happened Monday night. Conservative commentator Jesse Watters mocked Democratic lawmakers who toured Alligator Alcatraz on Saturday, saying, “Were they complaining about the food? The toilets?”

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said detainee care exceeded both state and federal standards.

Whatever is a higher level,” Guthrie said. “We meet or exceed that standard.”

Lawmakers Want Oversight

The site is also the focus of a separate lawsuit—this one filed by state lawmakers who claim they’ve been blocked from inspecting the facility to conduct “unannounced oversight.”

On Monday, Florida’s Supreme Court transferred that case to Leon County for further proceedings.

