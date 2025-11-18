Midday Update: 13-year-old Griffin Middle School student arrested, Floridians protest bear hunt, & more

November 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) ACLU-FL, SPLC sue City of Tallahassee over "unconstitutional" fire services fee. The suit claims the fee unfairly burdens Black and Hispanic residents, students, and renters who face severe penalties, including utility shutoffs and potential foreclosure for non-payment.

2) LCSO: 13-year-old arrested for bringing weapon on campus at Griffin Middle School. In a Facebook Post, they said a School Resource Deputy was notified that the teen, who's in the 8th grade, had a gun. The student was identified, and a search of the student's backpack revealed a black metal air soft pistol. The 13-year-old was taken into custody and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

3) Drone program to stop school shootings comes to 3 Florida school districts, including Leon County. The technology, developed by Campus Guardian Angel, a Texas-based startup, uses professional drone pilots operating from a command center in Austin, Texas. The drones would be deployed within seconds of a school shooting alert and aim to distract, disorient, or physically stop a shooter while buying crucial time for first responders.

4) High-stakes hearing looms as Floridians protest upcoming bear hunt. Buses of Floridians rolled into Tallahassee on Monday as protesters rallied at the state Capitol, urging Governor Ron DeSantis to stop Florida’s first statewide black bear hunt in nearly a decade.

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll continue to be sunny, warm, and dry. The dry air continues to increase fire danger, so be aware and remain safe when dealing with anything that can spark or burn. Gadsden County has issued a burn ban. Temps will warm up into the upper 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

