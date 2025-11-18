First To Know Weather - Clear Skies, And Sunshine

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The effects from yesterday’s front are being felt this morning, as we are very chilly across the area. Temperatures will range from the low 40s through South Georgia to the low 50s along the coastline. Luckily, we are not freezing again, and we likely will not be for a good long while.

Other than this short-lived dip below normal for the morning, we continue on as usual. The afternoon will have sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures once again. The dry air continues to increase fire danger, so be aware and remain safe when dealing with anything that can spark or burn. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There are still no substantial rain chances in our future. We are keeping an eye on Saturday for spotty showers, but conditions do not look good for a much-needed rain event.

