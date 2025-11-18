LCSO: 13-year-old arrested for bringing weapon on campus at Griffin Middle School

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced that a 13-year-old student is facing charges after bringing a weapon on campus at Griffin Middle School.

In a Facebook Post, they said a School Resource Deputy was notified that the teen, who's in the 8th grade, had a gun. The student was identified, and a search of the student's backpack revealed a black metal air soft pistol. The 13-year-old was taken into custody and take to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

They've been charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds. LCSO says the student will also be disciplined in accordance with the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct.

