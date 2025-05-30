Midday Update: 100+ undocumented immigrants arrested in ICE Raid, DeSantis vetoes "Free Kill" law, and more

Friday, May 30th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Homeland Security: 100+ undocumented immigrants taken into custody in ICE raid, community members react. Homeland Security say some were previously deported. HSI Tampa says those taken into custody are from several countries: Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Colombia & Honduras.

2) Southwood neighbors remember 5-Year-Old "Missy" Mogle with vigil. She was found unresponsive last week and pronounced dead at a hospital. Her mom and stepfather have been charged in connection with her death.

3) FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law, a major blow to families seeking justice over medical negligence. The Governor’s veto comes weeks after lawmakers in both the House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to repeal the 35-year-old law. The law, known as the Wrongful Death Act, limits family members from seeking economic damages if an unmarried loved one who is 25 years or older unexpectedly dies from medical negligence.

4) Weekend Forecast: Storms will stick around Friday before moving out Saturday and Sunday, bringing cooler and drier temperatures. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

