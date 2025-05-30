Cold front brings stronger storms Friday, drier weekend ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front approaches our neighborhoods Friday evening.

Ahead of the front, isolated showers and storms pop up, fueled by daytime heating and high humidity.

By early evening, storms organize and push through from northwest to southeast.

This line of storms could bring gusty to damaging winds and hail.

Scattered strong to severe storms likely as activity moves into South Georgia, with the severe threat becoming more isolated in the Big Bend.

We’re tracking every storm and keeping you updated on-air and online with any severe threats and their potential impacts.

Once the front clears, the weekend turns slightly cooler and MUCH drier!

A weekend walk around the park feels a LOT less sticky—outdoor plans look pleasant with low humidity.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.