TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday new safety measures for schools located in the county.

To date, local law enforcement has confiscated six firearms, two knives and a set of brass knuckles on school campuses this year.

MORE



Possession of a weapon on school property is a felony and individuals in violation will be arrested.

LCSO says local law enforcement has been very proactive in monitoring activity on school campuses and identifying potential threats.

“I want to commend our deputies, other local law enforcement and school staff for their keen awareness and response in finding and removing weapons from school campuses. We must remain vigilant and continue to evaluate our efforts to keep our children safe. We need our entire community engaged in protecting our most vulnerable and precious resources.” said Sheriff Walt McNeil. LCSO reminds students and the community at large to report suspicious activity or known threats. If you “See Something, Say Something.”



- Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil

On Friday, Sheriff Walt McNeil directed "indefinite, increased patrol in and around local schools."

LCSO says its staff will also coordinate a full law enforcement response to address the issue of weapons on school campuses.

In addition, Sheriff McNeil asks gun owners to always secure their weapons.

So far in 2021, 185 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Leon County. 179 of those guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles. Gun owners should also log their firearms’ serial numbers for tracking purposes, in the event their weapon is reported missing