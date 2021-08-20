LCSO School Resource Deputy arrests Godby student who brought gun to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said a student at Godby High School was found to have brought a handgun to school after being arrested Thursday on three warrants.

According to LCSO, the LCSO school resource deputy at Godby High School was aware a 17-year-old student had three juvenile warrants for his arrest.

The deputy searched the campus, located the student and transported the student to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

During a secondary search, the deputy found a loaded .45 caliber handgun buried within the student’s pants and two layers of shorts.

The LCSO school resource deputy seized the firearm and charged the student accordingly, as stated in the report.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon firearm, unlawfully, by a minor smuggle contraband, any firearm, into a Detention Facility

Existing charges against the student were possession of a weapon firearm, unlawfully, by a minor possession of paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence.

Godby released the following statement regarding the incident: