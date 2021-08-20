LCSO School Resource Deputy arrests Godby student who brought gun to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office said a student at Godby High School was found to have brought a handgun to school after being arrested Thursday on three warrants.
According to LCSO, the LCSO school resource deputy at Godby High School was aware a 17-year-old student had three juvenile warrants for his arrest.
The deputy searched the campus, located the student and transported the student to the Juvenile Assessment Center.
During a secondary search, the deputy found a loaded .45 caliber handgun buried within the student’s pants and two layers of shorts.
The LCSO school resource deputy seized the firearm and charged the student accordingly, as stated in the report.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, possession of a weapon firearm, unlawfully, by a minor smuggle contraband, any firearm, into a Detention Facility
Existing charges against the student were possession of a weapon firearm, unlawfully, by a minor possession of paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence.
Godby released the following statement regarding the incident:
Today, one of our students was picked up from Godby High School by law enforcement on a warrant. The student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center( JAC). During a search at the facility, a firearm was uncovered in his possession.
The student was arrested on multiple felony charges. The actions of this student is a poor reflection on the amazing student community we serve at Godby High School. The school will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion.
The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure students are safe and high quality learning continues.
-Desmond Cole, Godby High School principal