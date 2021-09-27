LCS middle school student arrested, charged after gun found in his possession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools says a student from Griffin Middle School was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center Monday after a firearm was discovered in his possession.

According to the district, the student was arrested and charged with a felony.

Griffin Middle School released the statement below:

Today one of our students was picked up from Griffin Middle School by law enforcement. The student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center( JAC). During a search of his possessions, a firearm was discovered. The student was arrested with a felony charge. The actions of this student is a poor reflection on the amazing student body we serve at Griffin Middle School. The school will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion.



The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is top priority. We will remain careful in our efforts to ensure students are safe and receive a high quality learning environment.



-Leon County Schools

LCS says John Hunkiar, who is over safety and security, is planning a report Tuesday on these types of instances and what's next.