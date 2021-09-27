Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCS middle school student arrested, charged after gun found in his possession

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Guns at School
Guns at School
Posted at 5:26 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:26:33-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Schools says a student from Griffin Middle School was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center Monday after a firearm was discovered in his possession.

According to the district, the student was arrested and charged with a felony.

Griffin Middle School released the statement below:

Today one of our students was picked up from Griffin Middle School by law enforcement. The student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center( JAC). During a search of his possessions, a firearm was discovered. The student was arrested with a felony charge. The actions of this student is a poor reflection on the amazing student body we serve at Griffin Middle School. The school will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion.

The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is top priority. We will remain careful in our efforts to ensure students are safe and receive a high quality learning environment.

-Leon County Schools

LCS says John Hunkiar, who is over safety and security, is planning a report Tuesday on these types of instances and what's next.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming