Godby HS recommends expulsion after finding gun in student's car

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Godby High School says it received a phone call Wednesday that prompted authorities to conduct a search of a student vehicle shortly after the lunch period.

According to the school, the administration and several security team members searched the student parking lot, finding a handgun in the glove compartment of a student's car.

Godby said the student was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center( JAC) and arrested for felony weapon possession on school grounds.

"The actions of this student reflect poorly on our students as a whole and the amazing things happening at Godby High School," the school said in a released statement.

The school said it will move forward with a recommendation for expulsion.

The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance. We are thankful for the swift actions of our security team. We will remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure students are safe and high quality learning continues. We also ask for the support of our community to help us with this issue that is becoming a concern across the country.



-Godby High School

Please call 850-922-KIDS (5437) should you have any information that would help make schools safer.