Tallahassee 66-year-old dies after 'apparent medical emergency' while scalloping

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A Tallahassee 66-year-old has died after an "apparent medical emergency" while scalloping, the Wakulla County sheriff's office said in a critical incident update Wednesday.

Officials said the sheriff's office received a call about the boater experiencing a medical emergency just after 10 a.m.

"FWC officers responded by boat, located the boater, and began lifesaving measures," the sheriff's office said in a post. "Despite those efforts, a 66-year-old Tallahassee resident was pronounced deceased"

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

No further information about the nature of the apparent medical event or the boater's identity was provided.

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