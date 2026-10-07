Man active in the Wakulla County community arrested on 16 child pornography related charges

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it has arrested a man on 16 child pornography related charges.

WCSO said it arrested John Robert Meister on a warrant.

WCSO Chief Billy Jones said Meister has been a member of several civic organizations and has participated in many Wakulla County events.

Chief Jones is urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at 850-745-7100.

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