3 dogs and 2 cats rescued from burning RV in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Wakulla County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said three dogs and two cats were saved from a burning RV.

On Monday, an employee at Wildwood Resort and RV Park noticed the RV catching fire, apparently due to an electrical problem. The employee could hear noises inside the camper and knew animals were inside.

WCSO said employees were able to get inside the RV using a key the owner provided to management for emergencies.

The employees rescued five animals inside the RV before it was engulfed in flames.

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