Three Dog Bakery celebrating grand opening this weekend in Tallahassee

Three Dog Bakery, which makes specialty treats meant for dogs, is hosting a grand opening this Saturday on Mahan Drive in Tallahassee.



The owner says this is the first bakery for dogs in Tallahassee, and their baked goods are made with human grade ingredients.

The opening will include free giveaways and take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We want this to be a destination for Tallahassans. We want them to come in and have fun with their dog. They can always come in and taste whatever we're baking in the bakery that day," says owner Karen Ricadio.

Ricadio says the treats are made with human grade ingredients, and that they can be personalized for holidays, celebrations, and birthdays.

