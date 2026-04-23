Who's responsible for fixing the dangerous, deep potholes at a Thomasville shopping plaza on US 19?

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Drivers are frustrated by deep potholes at a Thomasville plaza on US 19. We investigate whether the state, county, or property owner must fix them.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Who is responsible for fixing the dangerous, deep potholes at a Thomasville shopping plaza on US 19?

Drivers visiting Chick-fil-A and other businesses at a plaza on US 19 are navigating deep potholes at the entrance, sparking frustration and questions about who is responsible for the repairs.

"Somebody's gonna really ruin their car at some point if they don’t," Denise Muir said.

Muir works in the plaza. Neighbors and drivers agree that the ongoing problem needs to be fixed.

"It can be dangerous to a driver to knock his front wheels out of line or reacting to it, and they pull out in front of somebody. It's just a wreck waiting to happen, and it needs addressing," Len Powell said.

To find out who is in charge of maintaining the road, ABC 27's Layan Abu Tarboush met with Thomas County Public Works Director Jay Knight. He said the repairs are not the responsibility of the city or the county.

"Well, I think with the distinct holes that you're pointing out here, you get into a cross line of whether it's private or whether it is government. So, regardless of either way, you know, it's got to get repaired, and that's the best thing for the citizens is to get it repaired," Knight said.

Layan then contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation to see if the entrance falls under US 19maintenance.

"The pothole you're referring to is on a commercial driveway, and GDOT does not maintain commercial driveways," Nita Burmingham said.

Burmingham is a GDOT employee. People who work in the plaza said the potholes have been repaired before, but they keep coming back because of heavy traffic and large trucks.

"I know for a while I would come in the other entrance, but it gets so backed up because people are trying to avoid the potholes that I've just been coming in there and trying to go around them, but you can't avoid them if you're turning in to the plaza," Muir said.

"I think, unfortunately, people are just getting so used to it, they don't even say anything about it anymore," Muir said.

A sign in the plaza for Vanguard Associates lists retail space for lease. One of the businesses confirmed that Vanguard Associates is who they pay rent to and who maintains the property.

The property owner said they believe it is GDOT’s responsibility, but if nothing is done to fix the potholes, they will have to step in and get it repaired. The owner did not give a timeline for when that will happen.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.