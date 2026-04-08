Thomasville rose growers battle severe drought conditions ahead of the 105th annual Rose Festival

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Thomasville rose growers are battling severe drought conditions to prepare their blooms for the 105th Rose Festival and Queen of Show competition.

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Thomasville rose growers battle severe Georgia drought conditions ahead of the 105th annual Rose Festival

With the 105th Rose Festival just weeks away, one of the biggest draws is the Rose Show. In Thomasville, the self-proclaimed Rose Capital of the South, the event is no small thing.

This year, growers are dealing with something extra. Currently, 96% of Georgia is under drought conditions, and Thomas County is among the hardest hit.

"This year we're in a drought, so we're really having to take extra care of our roses to make sure they get at least one inch of water per week. We're trying to spray for different things, and with the winds as bad as they are, we're having to go out early in the morning and do that kind of thing," Joanne Maxheimer said.

UGA Extension says roses that have not been getting at least one inch of water a week are likely stressed, and newer plants may not have made it at all.

Maxheimer, the co-president of the Thomasville Rose Society, says these growers know their roses, and a drought is not going to stop them from competing.

Last year, more than 567 roses were entered across 42 categories, featuring everything from miniature roses to full hybrid teas.

Growers start pruning as early as February just to make sure their blooms peak at exactly the right moment.

"On Friday morning at around 4 o'clock, people start coming to the tent to start to get their exhibits ready. They all have to be in by 10 o'clock in the morning. And then at 10 o'clock, our judges come in and they do all the judging. And then by 1 o'clock, we have the grand opening for the rose show on Friday. So it's a lot of work," Maxheimer said.

Every rose is judged on color, form, balance, and proportion, and only one walks away with the top title: Queen of Show.

Beyond the roses, Community Engagement Manager Brandy Avery says there is a full weekend waiting for everyone.

"I describe it as a family-friendly event. We have something for everyone — everything from flower shows to a parade, artisan market, car and truck show, kids activities, live concerts. We have a little bit of everything," Brandy Avery said.

That little bit of everything adds up fast. The two-day event brings in more than 30,000 visitors and generates an estimated $4.3 million, with most of it going straight to local small businesses.

This year, there is something brand new closing out the weekend.

"This year, we're featuring a drone show on Saturday night for our Rose Fest finale. You'll be able to look up above the amphitheater stage and see the light show. They'll make the drones do fireworks or dancing roses," Avery said.

When the show is over, not a single rose goes to waste. The blooms are put into bouquets and delivered to local nursing homes across Thomasville.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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