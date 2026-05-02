THOMAS COUNTY, GA — The Thomasville–Thomas County Juneteenth Foundation is struggling to secure sponsors for its annual festival, now in its sixth year, as donations have dropped amid economic uncertainty and shifting DEI priorities.

Thomasville Juneteenth festival faces $15,000 funding gap

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The annual Juneteenth festival in Thomasville is in jeopardy this year as organizers face a roughly $15,000 funding shortfall with the event just weeks away.

The Thomasville–Thomas County Juneteenth Foundation has organized the festival for about six years, drawing thousands of attendees each year. The event has traditionally been free to the public, but that model depends heavily on sponsor support — support that has dried up this year.

Truvine Walker, a board member with the foundation, said the costs behind a free festival are significant.

"In the past, we've made the festival free, so we try to provide everything, and there are so many costs that people don't realize. We have to pay for the stage. We have to pay for the venue. We have to pay for insurance, security, and we provide the children's village that's free."

Walker said sponsors who have supported the event in previous years have pulled back.

"A lot of the sponsors, I don't know if it's the economy or just the change in DEI from the administration, but a lot of the previous sponsors have either decreased the amount they donate or they didn't donate at all. And we just haven't had the amount of support we normally have, and that's important."

This year's festival is scheduled for June 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Organizers have a full day planned, including career and job fairs, health resources, community services, a gospel fest, live entertainment, a kids village, and a live museum. If funding does not come in soon, much of that programming could be cut.

Walker also noted that foundation members sometimes cover costs out of their own pockets to keep the event going.

"A lot of times we sacrifice personally and people don't realize that. Ucher especially, I'm sure she won't say that. But a lot of times we personally contribute to try to make sure things happen."

Some in the community are already stepping up. The Bookshelf, a local bookstore, is donating 10% of its sales on a dedicated day for the third consecutive year to help cover the festival's operating costs.

Caroline Weeks, marketing director at The Bookshelf, said the effort is about more than fundraising.

"So this is the third year in a row that we have dedicated a day to raise awareness about the Juneteenth festival and to donate 10% of the day's sales to the Juneteenth festival to go towards their operating costs, anything they need to put it towards."

The Bookshelf is also hosting a free family reading event on May 23 focused on teaching children about Juneteenth and its history.

In addition to the festival, the foundation is awarding 5 scholarships this year, each worth about $2,500, reflecting its broader focus on education.

The foundation is currently seeking donations, sponsorships, Volunteers and vendors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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