Thomasville to host its first-ever PorchFest, turning historic neighborhood into live music venue

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thomasville is joining the PorchFest tradition for the first time, bringing neighbors together to enjoy local music while celebrating the city's historic neighborhood.

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Thomasville hosts its first-ever PorchFest, turning historic neighborhood into live music venue

10 local bands and musical acts will perform along East Jefferson Street, transforming front porches into live music stages. Rather than gathering around one central stage, the neighborhood itself becomes the venue.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnic baskets and enjoy the music throughout the afternoon.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to bring the neighborhood together while preserving Thomasville's historic homes, streets and neighborhoods for future generations.

Thomasville PorchFest is free and open to the public. The event takes place Sunday, Sept. 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. along East Jefferson Street.

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