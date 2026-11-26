THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — What started as a Thanksgiving meal giveaway has become a 20-year tradition in Thomas County, requiring months of planning and hundreds of volunteers to pull off.

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Thomas County Thanksgiving tradition marks 20 years with food pantry added to help neighbors

This year, around 400 volunteers came together to prepare and hand out more than 1,800 Thanksgiving meals.

The community effort is led by Project Backyard, with help from Community Transformation, World Doers Ministries and several local churches and organizations.

In the past, the giveaway also included clothes along with the Thanksgiving meal. This year, organizers decided to add a food pantry instead.

Along with their meal, neighbors took home a bag of nonperishable groceries, including pasta, soup, canned vegetables and peanut butter.

Organizers say they recognize that the need for food isn't limited to one income level. With grocery and gas prices putting pressure on households, they wanted to find another way to help neighbors take some of that pressure off.

After 20 years, organizers say one of the things that makes this outreach meaningful is seeing people who once needed a helping hand now turn around and offer one to someone else.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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