THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thomas County neighbors will soon head to the polls to decide a key local race — and the two candidates competing for the District 6 seat on the Board of Commissioners want voters to know where they stand before Election Day.

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Thomas County neighbors to vote in upcoming District 6 runoff: What candidates want voters to know

With the vote just ahead, ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence spoke with both candidates about the issues neighbors say they want addressed and what each would bring to the county if elected. Both say they're hearing the same concerns from neighbors: future development, road conditions and county spending.

As Thomas County continues to grow, District 6 neighbors have questions about road conditions, animal welfare and how county money is being spent.

Independent candidate Otis H. Boyd says he wants to make sure neighbors get answers — even when an issue falls under the city's responsibility.

"Different county commissioners have different roles in certain situations. Now, and our district is inside the city limits, so that would mean that I would be able to reach across over to the city council to help them, help people in my district know exactly what their plans are. I'm going to be the one who sits and listens and figure out (12:16) what is the best way for Thomas County," Boyd said.

Boyd also says he wants to look into concerns about how the golf course is maintained, how the 1% sales tax affects county revenue and neighbors, and the conditions of county roads.

Republican candidate Adrian Burns Smith says some of her focuses are responsible growth in the county, maintaining roads and drainage, and making county government more accessible.

"Being transparent with residents, if there is a concern, if we don't have the answer immediately, let's at least put forth the effort to get a solve for whatever the need is for our residents here in Thomas County. Day-to-day, it looks like making sure that we're able to communicate and we're able to show up. Showing up is one of the biggest parts of collaborating and coming together," Smith said.

Smith says she also wants to make sure the county has the infrastructure and resources to support new development.

Both candidates also say animal welfare in Thomas County is an issue they want to take a closer look at.

The District 6 runoff is Tuesday, Dec. 1. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling locations are New Covenant Church, Thomas County Emergency Management Services) and the Thomas County Public Library.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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