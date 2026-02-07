Thomas County DA recuses himself from 8-year molestation case

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — A child molestation case in Thomas County which has been open for eight years recently took a new turn after a judge declined a plea deal for the suspect. The deal would have led to a lesser charge. Meanwhile, the district attorney has recused himself from the case.

Watch the full report below:

Thomas county DA recuses himself from eight year molestation case

The case began in 2018 when Stacey and Brittani Wyche noticed their 10-year-old daughter was experiencing unusual symptoms and discomfort. Initially thinking it could be a urinary tract infection, a doctor later confirmed the child had a sexually transmitted disease.

Court records show testing linked the disease to Artis Johnson Jr., who was in a long-term relationship with the child's grandmother and had regular access to the family.

"What we have learned is that she was afraid due to threats he had made to her and showing her weapons and telling her that was their little secret," Brittani Wyche said.

Johnson was charged with child molestation and related offenses and was released on bond. The parents expected a trial, but the case remained open for years due to attorney changes, scheduling conflicts, and COVID-related delays.

During that time, the family's life was significantly impacted.

"A lot of her teenage years where she should have been able to go out with friends, and go to the movies, or go to a basketball game, or a football game, and just be able to walk around like any other kid, she had to be up on the mom and dad because we never knew where he may show up at," Brittani Wyche said.

In January 2026, the District Attorney's Office negotiated a plea deal that would have reduced the charge to aggravated assault. The deal would have meant probation, no jail time, no sex-offender registration, and strict conditions, including a DNA sample and no contact with the victim or her family.

District Attorney Brad Shealy defended the plea agreement, citing the case's strengths and weaknesses.

"It's based upon the strength and weaknesses of the case…what we think the result of the jury trial with the issues of the case, we look at all that, evaluate it, and make a decision of what we think is a fair outcome of the case," Shealy said. "You just weigh the pluses and minuses and come up with what you think is a good decision."

The family expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed plea deal.

"We pray that we're able to see, receive the justice that we deserve. Aggravated assault for molesting a child is not okay. And, being that the district attorney's office is okay with it, just don't sit with us," Brittani Wyche said.

Defense attorney Sam Dennis responded to public attention surrounding the case in a written statement, saying:

"It saddens me to see alleged conduct turned into clicks and views and shares and the marketing of merchandise. In short, it is wrong to attempt to try this case through social media or any type of media. Johnson has maintained his innocence since day one, but the District Attorney has been steadfast and unrelenting in their support of the alleged victim demonstrated by forging a felony, plea with a decade of probation."

The plea deal was expected to be presented in court last Thursday, but the judge declined to accept it as presented. Following the judge's decision, Shealy recused himself from the case, saying he believed another office could move the case forward and act in the best interest of the victim.

The Wyche family says they want this case to go to trial and be decided by a jury. For now, they must wait, as it may take at least a week before a new judicial circuit takes over the case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.