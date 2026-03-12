Thomas County Central High School cuts ribbon on new multipurpose facility

Thomas County Central High School celebrated the opening of its new $25 million multipurpose facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giving students and the community their first look at the 122,000-square-foot space designed for athletics, band, ROTC, and other programs.

A little rain didn't stop the celebration on Thursday as Thomas County Central High School officially opened the doors to its new $25 million multipurpose building.

School leaders, students, and local partners gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the 122,000-square-foot facility, which was originally scheduled to open earlier but faced delays due to severe weather — including tornadoes, hurricanes, and snow.

Inside, the building features a massive indoor practice field, a modern weight room, locker rooms, classrooms, meeting spaces, and dedicated areas for band, ROTC, cheer, and other programs.

Athletic Director Philip Duplantis said the building's technology is one of its standout features.

"Okay, so my favorite thing about this building is the TVs. We have like over 20 to 40 TVs in here. And it's like absolutely wild when you go down the hallway to see TVs and stuff like that."

The facility was built to give students more room to train, practice, and learn — especially when South Georgia weather gets in the way.

ABC 27's Layan Abu Tarboush interviewed Andre Williams back in 2024. Now a senior and class president, he says it's special to be part of the first class to experience the building.

The school is welcoming students, families, and the community to come check it out.

