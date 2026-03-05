South Georgia clinic cuts the drive for specialty medical care

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A new clinic in Moultrie is bringing minimally invasive interventional radiology procedures closer to home, helping patients across South Georgia avoid long trips to larger cities for specialized care.

For many patients in South Georgia, getting specialized medical care has meant long drives to Atlanta, Jacksonville, or Savannah. A new clinic is working to change that.

MIVS Minimally Invasive Vascular Solutions opened in Moultrie seven weeks ago and is already scheduling patients weeks out.

The outpatient interventional radiology practice offers a range of minimally invasive procedures — including vascular disease treatment, cancer care, and uterine fibroid embolization — that have historically been unavailable locally.

The clinic is currently located in Moultrie and performs many of its procedures at Colquitt Regional Hospital. A permanent Thomasville location is under construction and expected to open around September.

"MIVS is the only outpatient interventional radiology practice in South Georgia," said Dr. Frederick Johnson, the clinic's Vascular and Interventional Radiologist.

Johnson said the response since opening has exceeded expectations.

"It's been overwhelming response when we decided to open this," Johnson said. "This is the seventh week that we've been open, and we are just about at capacity already. We're scheduling out weeks in advance."

He said roughly 20% of new patients are finding the clinic through word of mouth.

Interventional radiology, or IR, is a branch of radiology that uses imaging — such as CT scans, ultrasounds, and X-rays — to perform procedures without traditional surgery. Most patients go home the same day, often with nothing more than a bandage.

"There's typically no incisions and patients are usually going home with just a band-aid after their procedure," Johnson said.

Recovery time is minimal. Johnson said many patients return to work the next day, and even those undergoing more complex procedures are typically back to their normal routine within three to 5 days.

Practice Manager Jasmine Calhoun said the clinic's outpatient model is a key differentiator.

"It doesn't feel like a hospital. You don't have to go through the same hoops that you have to go through at a hospital," Calhoun said.

MIVS currently draws patients from across the region, including Valdosta, Albany, Tifton, Bainbridge, and Cairo.

"We're not just a Moultrie practice. We're not just a Thomasville practice. We're a South Georgia practice," Johnson said.

Johnson said his five-year vision includes recruiting additional physicians, expanding to multiple locations across South Georgia, and continuing to grow the practice's capacity to serve patients who would otherwise have no local options.

The clinic currently has 7 employees. Johnson said the team was able to hit the ground running because most staff came from the previous Thomasville practice and required no additional training.

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment can visit their website or contact the clinic directly. Referrals from a primary care provider are accepted, and some patients may be able to schedule directly depending on their insurance plan.

