Remington project in Thomas County hits key phase, bringing new road closures

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Remington Avenue is entering a major construction phase, with a key section now closed for two months as crews install water lines and improve the road.

Remington project hits key phase with new road closures

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Crews are now working on a stretch of Remington Avenue, and drivers will have to find another way around for the next two months.

The stretch runs a little over a mile and is one of the busiest roads in town, connecting neighborhoods, businesses, and major spots people use every day. The work is part of a more than $5 million project to completely upgrade the corridor.

"This Remington Avenue right now is three projects basically in one. We are reconstructing some of the road, which is going to create a better driving surface, a safer driving surface. We're installing some signalization along this route at Covington Avenue, which should help with some traffic calming. We're installing water," Interim Assistant City Engineer Britt Wetherington said.

Neighbor Jesse Booth lives right in front of the YMCA, where crews will be adding a new driveway and working on traffic improvements.

"I was born and raised here. This has always been a very busy street, and anything they can do to improve it is needed. I'm certainly glad they're going to have some turning lanes in it with the dividers. That should help the traffic a good bit, particularly with the YMCA being right across the street. There's a lot of traffic in here early in the morning and in the evenings," Booth said.

Booth believes the work and delays will be worth it.

"It's taken me a little bit out of my way, but maybe, you know, just a minute or two, so it's not been bad. Now, it may get a little more difficult once they get a little closer, but there are alternate ways for me to get to work, and I don't...Hopefully, there won't be a whole lot of problems as long as I can get out of my driveway," Booth said.

The city is detouring drivers around the closure, rerouting many toward Jackson Street and nearby side roads to get around the blocked section. The city says signs and cones are set up, but drivers should still expect delays and plan ahead.

"The primary safety is going to be for the workers, as they are the ones going to be out in the middle of the road. We're going to try to keep them safe. That's the whole point of the road closures," Wetherington said.

The city says while the overall two-month closure is in effect, the full shutdown at the Pinetree and Remington intersection should only last a maximum of two weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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