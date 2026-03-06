THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A local woman who challenged the rules in a male-dominated sport is now in the Polo Hall of Fame, with her legacy continuing at Pebble Hill.

Polo Hall of Fame inducts Pansy Poe, the woman who disguised her identity to play the sport she loved

Poe became the first woman to earn a handicap rating from the U.S. Polo Association in the 1920s before her membership was revoked.

Pansy Poe registered with the U.S. Polo Association using only her initials to compete on men's polo teams. When the association discovered she was a woman, they kicked her out. Now, decades after her death, she has been inducted into the Polo Hall of Fame.

Lori Everett, Development Director at Pebble Hill, said the induction was the result of years of effort.

"We are thrilled to have Ms. Pansy Po inducted into the National Polo Hall of Fame. It's quite an honor, and it's something that our staff here has continued to work towards to be able to get her nominated. And it's been a few years, and so to finally receive that nomination and be inducted, that's a big opportunity," Everett said.

Poe later inherited Pebble Hill Plantation, where her love for horses and polo became a defining part of the property. She died in 1978.

Pebble Hill honors her legacy every year with the Polo Classic. Last year, between 800 and 1,000 people attended the event, raising more than $90,000 for the Pebble Hill Preservation Fund to help maintain the plantation's 3,000 acres. Every player in this weekend's match will be a woman.

The Polo Hall of Fame is located in Lake Worth, Florida. Most of Poe's polo equipment, trophies, and personal items remain at Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomas County, where they are available for the public to view.

