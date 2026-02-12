THOMAS COUNTY, GA — The Remington project has reached a major milestone, replacing old drainage ditches and improving traffic flow — but the full transformation isn’t finished yet.

Pavement down at Kern and Smith, Remington work continues

After months of traffic delays and construction disruptions, a key section of Thomasville's Remington Avenue project has reached completion at the Kern and Smith intersection.

The intersection, which has been filled with cones, construction crews and traffic delays for months, now has its pavement finally down. Project manager Eve Geyer said this section is essentially complete.

"This section of the Remington project is complete. The storm drain has been installed. The water main and the water services are complete. The roundabout has been constructed. Paving has been done," Geyer said.

The only remaining work at the Kern and Smith intersection involves installing traffic signal loops and adding permanent striping.

Addressing flooding concerns

The area has experienced flooding in the past due to open drainage ditches and outdated stormwater systems, with water sometimes reaching the roadway and affecting nearby businesses.

"So most of the storm drain work that we've done is not only to capture what's on the road, but it's also, you know, we had a lot of open ditches, which is a storm drain version, but now all of that's underground. So the water, you know, that used to go into the ditches will now go into underground pipes via culverts. So... But, you know, we've increased those sizes to try to capture more," Geyer said.

Impact on local businesses

Dallas Wayne Boot Co., located right on the corner, has felt the construction's impact. Employees say they're glad the flooding issue is finally being addressed, but construction has slowed foot traffic since November and made it harder for customers to access the store.

Camden Rodriguez, a Dallas Wayne Boot Co employee, said the construction has caused confusion for customers trying to navigate the area.

"I think it just causes a lot of confusion and frustration. For example, Apple Maps and Google Maps doesn't know that that's been worked on. So if people are trying to come from, let's say, you know, Albany or Moultrie, it's going to take them through this way, but obviously makes them turn around to a certain extent," Rodriguez said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, Rodriguez believes the improvements will benefit the community long-term.

"I'm all for, you know, building the community up, and I think it will be helpful that area can get kind of condensed. And I live over near Pine Tree, and the roundabout that they put in Pine Tree, I think, has done really well and not only slowing people down, but keeping up a good flow of traffic," Rodriguez said.

Work continues elsewhere

Near Pine Tree Boulevard, significant work remains, including additional water main work, new sidewalks and road improvements that will take several more months to complete.

City officials say the entire Remington project is still expected to be fully completed by May 2026, approximately three months away.

