Only ice cream truck in Thomasville hits the streets

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Nostalgic ice cream trucks make a comeback in Thomasville with the grand opening of The Ice Cream Girl.

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The only ice cream truck hits Thomasville streets

Owner Angela Williamson spent a year and a half researching permits and building the truck with her husband to bring a nostalgic feeling back to town.

"About a year ago, my oldest daughter asked, Mom, what would you do if you could do any job? And I said, you know, I think I would want to do an ice cream truck because that would be so fun. And I said, you know what? Thomasville doesn't have an ice cream truck. Kids today don't know what that is. So wouldn't it be fun if I did that?" Williamson said.

The truck is named "Priscanna," which is a nod to the nickname Williamson's grandparents called her as a child.

"Yeah, and Priscanna, apparently, in the food truck world, you name your vehicles, and Priscanna is the name that my grandparents called me as a kid. So I thought that was a slight nod to them that her name is Priscanna," Williamson said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening, with friends, family, and Chamber of Commerce members joining to support the new business. Neighbor Erin Wolfe Bell attended the event.

"You know, I remember my childhood, um, growing up, getting so excited about, you know, having the ice cream truck come down your street. So, um, to be able to give that kind of experience to all of the kids here in town is just really special," Bell said.

The Ice Cream Girl is one of many businesses supported by the Chamber of Commerce. Esther Marie Lawrence, Executive Director of the Chamber, said now is the perfect time to start a business, citing AI, social media, and online banking as tools making the process easier.

"In 2025, I think we've had about, uh, 12 or 13 new businesses join the chamber. Um, we average about five to six new members a month, and sometimes it will be double that," Lawrence said.

Lawrence encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to utilize local resources.

"If you're thinking of starting a business, so the Chamber of Commerce has it, and also the city of Thomasville has a "How to Start a Business" guide. Um, come talk to us. We would love to connect you to resources," Lawrence said.

The ice cream truck will be out in neighborhoods on weekends for now, and updates on its location are posted on The Ice Cream Girl's Facebook page.

Williamson keeps free ice pops on the truck to ensure children who do not have money still get a treat.

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