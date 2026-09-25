ON THE ROAD: Thomasville building for the future, neighbors don't want to sacrifice charm for progress

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Thomasville is in the middle of several infrastructure projects as city leaders prepare for new businesses and continued growth. The changes include a nearly finished streetscape project along Remington Avenue, wastewater upgrades on East Pinetree Boulevard, and new improvements at Cassidy Road Park.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

ON THE ROAD: Thomasville is building for the future, and neighbors want to make sure its charm isn't the price of progress

Thomasville Assistant City Manager Sheryl Sealy said the investments are about laying the groundwork for what comes next.

"One way you can look at infrastructure is it's like the bones of the community. So it really supports how we grow. If you don't have an adequate, let's say a wastewater main in a certain area, then you're going to stifle growth in that area. So, some of our investment in our infrastructure system has been to support growth in areas where it's needed."

According to the city, more than 1,000 residents helped shape the Blueprint 2028 plan, which includes development, transportation and economic growth priorities.

Thomasville neighbor Kayla Waller has watched the city evolve over about 25 years. She said downtown has become more deliberate in how it attracts people and businesses.

"Downtown was always like a magical treat that I got to do with my mom and my grandma. We'd come downtown and we'd shop."

Waller said she has seen a shift in how the city approaches its core.

"Instead of downtown being somewhere that was just in Thomasville, it's become more intentional. There's been more businesses come on purpose. There's been things to draw people to downtown on purpose."

But as Thomasville grows, Waller said she hopes the city holds on to what makes it unique.

"Growth is good. But I don't want growth to come at the expense of Thomasville's charm and the small-town feel."

City leaders said more infrastructure projects are planned through 2027 and that preserving Thomasville's character remains a priority as the city decides what growth looks like going forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.