New Archbold surgery center aims to keep specialty care local in Thomasville

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Archbold is building a new 60,000-square-foot multispecialty surgery center in Thomasville to expand orthopedic and neurosurgery services by 2027.

The new Archbold Multispecialty Surgery Center in Thomasville aims to keep specialty care local for patients

The 60,000-square-foot facility on South Broad Street will expand orthopedic and neurosurgery services, preventing patients from traveling to larger cities for care.

Right now, many patients in Thomasville have to leave town just to get the surgeries they need, but a new facility could keep that care closer to home.

Founded in Thomasville nearly 100 years ago, Archbold has grown into a regional system with more than 50 locations, but much of its specialty care is still centered in the city.

Chris Newman, COO at Archbold, said the goal is to make Thomasville a destination for specialty care by filling a major gap for patients who currently leave town for surgery.

"So we have physicians in our community that are able to take care of minor breaks and sprains, but when you have surgeries, those are the patients that are leaving our community, and we want to make sure they're staying right here," Newman said.

The roughly 60,000-square-foot facility will be split into two floors. About 35,000 square feet on the first floor will feature orthopedic offices, clinics, and a four-room operating suite. The second floor will add around 25,000 square feet of multi-specialty space with about 30 exam rooms, expanding access to neurosurgery and other specialty care.

Archbold is already preparing staff ahead of its March 2027 opening to bring more orthopedic and neurosurgery care to the area.

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