THOMAS COUNTY, GA — South Georgia autism clinics may close after CareSource plans a 20% Medicaid cut. Families fear losing critical therapy services.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Medicaid cuts threaten to close South Georgia autism therapy clinics and turn families away

Many patients at the South Georgia Autism Center are now at risk of being turned away after clinics were notified weeks ago that insurance providers CareSource and Peach State plan to cut Medicaid payments by 20%.

Peach State has since paused those cuts after feedback from providers and families. But CareSource is still moving forward with its rate reduction, with cuts set to take effect on May 11th.

The reductions don't just impact children receiving care — they directly affect whether clinics can stay open. Insurance payments keep the lights on, pay staff, and fund the therapy tools children rely on every day.

Montserrat Graves, Founder of the South Georgia Autism Center and a clinical child psychologist, said she was only informed of the changes a couple of weeks ago, with little time to prepare.

"Honestly, I'm holding my breath and hoping for a miracle. I don't want to have to stop seeing the families," Graves said.

Graves said the stakes for children who lose access to therapy are high.

"The right kinds of therapies can make the difference between having to live with their parents the rest of their lives and being able to be independent. This isn't a small thing. And without these therapies, most families will just go without. Once clinics start to close, it's not feasible for most parents to drive hours twice a week for speech therapy and occupational therapy," Graves said.

In a letter, CareSource said the cuts are "part of our broader effort to support sustainable program operations that ensure continued access to medically necessary services for our members."

About a third of children across South Georgia rely on these insurance plans. In rural areas like Thomasville, that share is even higher — and these are often the most vulnerable families.

Rather than expanding access, clinics say the cuts could do the opposite, forcing providers out and leaving families with fewer — or no — options for care.

With no timeline on Peach State's pause, clinics say they are still in limbo, bracing for cuts that could still hit at any moment.

Graves is asking community members to speak out. The South Georgia Autism Foundation has posted contact information for state leaders on its Facebook page to help people reach out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.