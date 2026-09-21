Man taken to hospital after being shot in Thomasville: TPD

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating after a man was found shot Monday.

The incident happened in the 400 block of East Monroe Street around 4:45 p.m. TPD said officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.

TPD said anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 229-227-3249 or through Crime Watch at thomasvillepolicega.org.

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