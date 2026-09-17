Man found deceased near CSX rail yard in Thomasville: GBI

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it has been requested to help with a death investigation near the CSX rail yard in Thomasville.

The Thomasville Police Department received a call around 10 a.m. Sept. 16 about an unresponsive man near the rail yard on West Clay Street. GBI said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Thomasville Police Department requested GBI assistance with the investigation.

The body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office, and an autopsy will be conducted.

GBI said it has made no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online here.

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