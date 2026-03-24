HAPPENING NOW: Freight train carrying pulp material derails on Old Cassidy Road in Thomaston

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A freight train carrying pulp material derailed on Old Cassidy Road on Tuesday morning at 2:00 a.m., closing the roadway and prompting a cleanup effort that is expected to take all week.

Thomas County Public Works Director Jay Knight told us that no injuries or car accidents have been reported. Knight says there are no leaks or hazardous spills.

We're told cleanup crews will bring in cranes to move the rail cars to complete the recovery process.

The cause of the derailment is unknown. A train master is on site investigating what happened.

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