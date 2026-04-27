Early voting now underway in Thomas County for the May 19 primary

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Early voting is open in Thomas County, giving voters nearly three weeks to cast their ballots ahead of the May 19 primary election.

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Early voting is officially open in Thomas County for the May 19 primary

During the primary, Georgia voters will decide which candidates move on to the November election. The ballot features state and local races, including House seats, judges, and local offices.

Early voting runs from April 27 through May 15. Voters can cast their ballots on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, May 2 and May 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting takes place at the Thomas County Elections and Registration Office on East Jackson Street.

Absentee ballot requests are due by May 8.

On Election Day, May 19, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must go to their assigned precinct to vote on Election Day.

Locally, the most closely watched race is for Georgia House District 173. Democrats Adam Chitwood and Theresa Thomas are facing off, while Republican incumbent Darlene Taylor runs unopposed in the primary.

County commission and school board seats in Districts 1, 3, 5, and 7 are all unopposed.

The City of Coolidge is holding a special election for an at-large council seat. James Kelly Anderson faces Willie J. Palmore III. Non-partisan judicial races are also on the ballot.

Thomas County has about 34,000 registered voters. In the 2022 primary, more than 4,000 people voted early, and about 9,000 total votes were cast. Officials hope population growth since 2022 will increase turnout this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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