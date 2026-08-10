THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Community Teaching Garden is part of a partnership between the Thomasville Community Resource Center and Keep Thomas County Beautiful. The goal is to give children hands-on experience with fresh food while helping address a broader need in the community.

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Community garden in Thomas County teaches children to grow food — and brings lessons home

James Chatmon, a Thomas County parent, said the garden has sparked a new interest in fresh food for his two young daughters.

"One time they picked some here, they said, Dad, we want some collard green. Can you take these and cook them for us? So we actually went back home, washed them, cut them up, and the youngest one, who is Sage, she actually helped me cook them as well," Chatmon said.

Julie Murphree, executive director of Keep Thomas County Beautiful, said the garden's location was a key factor in its creation.

"This garden is located in a bit of a food desert, so there's not a lot of grocery stores or even convenience stores or places to buy food. And it seemed important to also show the importance of knowing where your food comes from," Murphree said.

According to the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, Thomas County has a food insecurity rate of 17.1 percent.

The garden currently provides fresh produce to the center's children, parents and staff, while teaching kids how to grow and prepare their own food. It launched in 2023 with help from grants and local sponsors, and organizers say it has already doubled in size.

Chatmon said starting early makes a difference.

"No matter how small it is, that little bit goes a long way in the long run when you start educating the youth at this age and they're able to pass it on," Chatmon said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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