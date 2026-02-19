City of Thomasville accepting applications for summer internships

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — The City of Thomasville is now accepting applications for its paid summer internship program which offers college students and recent graduates real-world experience across multiple departments.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

City of Thomasville internships open for summer

Summer internships with the City of Thomasville can help students explore careers in local government.

The city says the paid internships could turn into full-time career opportunities for college students and recent graduates.

The 11-week program runs 40 hours per week and accepts students from universities including Florida A&M University, Valdosta State University, Fort Valley State University, Thomas University, and Florida State University.

"We usually have college students from FAMU. We have college students from VSU. We've had college students from Fort Valley, Thomas University, FSU, and so forth," said Nicole Jackson, the HR specialist for the City of Thomasville.

Internship positions are available in civil engineering, human resources, customer service, financial services, IT, marketing and police departments.

The program has already proven successful in converting interns to permanent employees. Jackson said one intern who started in 2024 now works for the city full-time.

"So we had an intern that started with us last year, and actually, he's gained a position in our engineering department. So we've, you know, had opportunities where the students do come, can come back, and they can work for the city of Thomasville," Jackson said.

Jabrian Coleman, a marketing graduate who completed the internship program in 2024, also works full-time for the city. He said the experience provided hands-on learning opportunities including community events and digital projects.

"So as an intern, it was a new experience. I had recently graduated college and was kind of fearful of the job market. I can say once I became an intern, it was very hands-on and a beautiful experience. And here I am as a full-time worker with the city of Thomasville," Coleman said.

The internship also introduced Coleman to municipal government operations.

"I didn't even know what a municipal was, so it definitely opened my eyes to what a local government is and what all it does and who's all involved in it. So before the internship, I never would have experienced this," Coleman said.

Students can apply directly through the City of Thomasville's website by visiting the jobs page and submitting an online application.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.