After-school program in Boston, GA at capacity & pushing to expand

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — A nonprofit tutoring program in Boston is raising $75,000 to double the size of its building and maintain academic support for older students and students with disabilities.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Boston After-School Program at Capacity, Pushing to Expand

Lawanda Jackson and Dontavior Bryant launched the program about four years ago after noticing a gap in academic support for students in the area.

"We started with no funds, and we started advertising, getting kids in, and it just blew up from there. And we obtained our nonprofit organization, LLC. And we just took off," Jackson said.

The program currently serves 28 students, from pre-K through eighth grade. But a waitlist has grown, and once students complete eighth grade, they are turned away due to a lack of space.

"As you can see, we're at capacity. We don't have any more room for our kids," Jackson said.

The $75,000 fundraising goal is aimed at doubling the size of the building and creating dedicated classroom space, including accommodations for students with disabilities.

"That'll double the size of the building and include space for like students with disabilities. We'll be able to provide more intimate sessions for the students. Right now we share a common space. So with the expansion doubling the size, we'll have individual classrooms," Bryant said.

If the expansion is completed, the program could serve up to 40 additional students who need extra help in the subjects they struggle with most.

Families who have used the program say the results speak for themselves.

Tamika Thomas, a grandmother of students enrolled in the program, said the impact was quick and significant.

"So upon being at the Boston tutoring program, they were here three months and they went from failing grades to A/B students, all three of them," Thomas said.

Volunteer instructor Lee Hanes described the foundational work being done with younger students in the program.

"When they come in, we try to make sure we do sight words, and we write sentences, and we work on basic math, like counting to 100 by ones and tens. They do the days of the week, that kind of thing," Hanes said.

The goal is to have the expanded building ready by the end of 2026.

Organizers say the expansion would also open the program to older students from outside Boston who are looking for a place to continue learning after school.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

