THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Known in Thomasville for their strong relationship, James and Wonda Knolton say their 54-year marriage is something they’re proud to share with others seeking guidance.

54 years and still in love: a Thomasville couple’s marriage inspires the community

James and Wanda Knolton have been married for 54 years, and as Valentine's Day approaches, this Thomasville couple, now in their 70s, says the secret to lasting love isn't perfection. It's choosing each other every single day.

"I have the best wife in the whole world. There's none no better," husband James Knolton said.

I spent time with the local couple to learn how they've made their marriage work for more than half a century, especially when nearly 40% of marriages nationally end in divorce.

For Wanda, love shows up in the daily care she provides her husband.

"He is spoiled rotten. We're getting ready to go to Atlanta on Sunday. I'm dated. I matched up his clothes. He don't pack his clothes. He don't do laundry. He don't think he knows how to operate the machine, but he's my baby," Wanda Knolton said.

James says his wife is the reason their house runs so smoothly.

"She documents everything, and you need that. Even, in fact, the stigma is the man supposed to take care of the house. He's supposed to do that, but my wife is a better money manager than I am," James Knolton said.

The couple admits it took time to learn how the other wanted to be loved. They were young when they married and grew together through the challenges.

"When we first got married, you know, we were really young, and you would take your ring off and throw it on the dresser because I had made him mad, but we were growing. Yeah, we were growing together, you know, but we don't do that. You better not take them rings off his finger," Wanda Knolton said.

Love appears in small gestures for both partners. When James goes fishing at 5 a.m., Wanda gets up at 4 a.m. to fix his lunch.

"To some, that's not a big thing, but it is a big thing. It's compassion," James Knolton said.

For Wanda, it's the way James takes care of their vehicles.

"One thing that's really amazing? He takes care of the cars. You know, we get cars, and we keep them, and don't think that's crazy. But he gets a car, and he knows when it's time to change the oil. He knows when it's time to get the new tires on the car, and when I'm going somewhere, he checks the car out," Wanda Knolton said.

Over the years, they've raised four children, stayed in the same home, and built a steady life together. Their daughter Virginia Cone says their example has influenced the entire family.

"They are the perfect example of just love altogether. I learned so much about being a wife myself from watching them, you know. Anytime I have questions about anything, they're going to give it to me spiritually," Cone said.

"You don't hear about that anymore. Marriages lasting that long. And I just pray one day that I'll see 50 years of marriage or longer," Cone said.

James and Wanda want the community to know their door is open for anyone who needs advice, encouragement, or just someone to listen.

