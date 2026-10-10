Taylor County deputies identify vehicle connected to Leneir Britt homicide investigation

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has identified a vehicle connected to the homicide investigation of Leneir Britt and is asking the public for help tracking its movements.

Investigators say a 2022 silver Nissan Maxima, which may appear white in some photographs or surveillance footage, has been linked to the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators identified the vehicle through digital evidence and surveillance video that showed its movements and people who may have come into contact with it.

The vehicle was seized on Oct. 7 and transported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Laboratory for forensic processing and examination.

Investigators are also looking into a person of interest in connection with Britt’s death. The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about that person.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen Britt in the Nissan Maxima between the evening of Aug. 8 and the early morning hours of Aug. 9 to come forward.

Investigators are particularly interested in information or sightings involving the following areas:

West Dunwood Street

Warner Avenue

Armstrong Street

County Road 14

County Road 221

An area commonly known as “The Store Porch”

Anyone with any information involving Britt, the vehicle, or any of those areas is asked to call the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 850-584-2429 and ask to speak with an investigator.

Tips can also be emailed to tips@taylorsheriff.org.

People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-850-574-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip through the P3Mobile app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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