Lamont man dies in Taylor County crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, FL — A 76-year-old man, of Lamont, Florida, is dead following a crash on Ecofina River Road, just north of Leroy Tedder Grade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man ran off the road in a pick-up truck and hit a tree around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Taylor County Fire Rescue, and Survival Flight.

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