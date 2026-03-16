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Lamont man dies in Taylor County crash

Troopers are investigating what caused the driver to crash
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Courtesy: USDA
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TAYLOR COUNTY, FL — A 76-year-old man, of Lamont, Florida, is dead following a crash on Ecofina River Road, just north of Leroy Tedder Grade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man ran off the road in a pick-up truck and hit a tree around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

They say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Taylor County Fire Rescue, and Survival Flight.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
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