TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Authorities have identified the man killed and the suspect taken into custody following a shooting Monday in Taylor County.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting in the Shady Grove area around 11:20 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Deputies found 52-year-old Klayton Daniel Rowell of Shady Grove dead. Authorities said 60-year-old Mark Anthony Richards, also of Shady Grove, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The sheriff's office did not release additional details about what led to the shooting or announce any charges against Richards.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over as the lead agency investigating the shooting. The sheriff's office said it will continue assisting FDLE as needed.

The investigation remains active, and authorities said any additional updates will come from FDLE.

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