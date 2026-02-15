Fire burns near US Highway 129 in Suwannee County

SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fire is burning near US Highway 129 and 170th Terrace in Suwannee County, covering approximately 1.5 acres, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during nighttime and early morning hours.

Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and use low beam headlights to adapt to changing conditions caused by the fire.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

