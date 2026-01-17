Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Space-themed rock band to perform at Challenger Learning Center planetarium

Jacksonville-based band Skyview will perform two live shows Friday and Saturday night.
Space-themed rock band to perform at Challenger Center planetarium
Posted

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Over at the Challenger Learning Center, the planetarium is being prepped for a live concert with a twist.

The Jacksonville-based band Skyview has made it to the Capital City and will be performing at the center on Friday and Saturday night providing neighbors with an immersive experience of space history.

So exactly what is this genre? Lead singer of the band, Evan Smith describes it as Space Rock.

Smith went on in detail about his favorite part when providing this experience to the audience.

"A proud moment for us as a band and for me is when we perform this song called "The Vast Reaches". And it's a song that we collaborated on with an astronaut, and her name is Dr. Sian Proctor. She was the first African American woman to pilot a spacecraft," Smith said.

Interested in seeing Skyview live? Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.challengertlh.com/.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood