Space-themed rock band to perform at Challenger Learning Center planetarium

Over at the Challenger Learning Center, the planetarium is being prepped for a live concert with a twist.

The Jacksonville-based band Skyview has made it to the Capital City and will be performing at the center on Friday and Saturday night providing neighbors with an immersive experience of space history.

So exactly what is this genre? Lead singer of the band, Evan Smith describes it as Space Rock.

Smith went on in detail about his favorite part when providing this experience to the audience.

"A proud moment for us as a band and for me is when we perform this song called "The Vast Reaches". And it's a song that we collaborated on with an astronaut, and her name is Dr. Sian Proctor. She was the first African American woman to pilot a spacecraft," Smith said.

Interested in seeing Skyview live? Tickets are available to purchase online at https://www.challengertlh.com/.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome.

