TPD: Man killed in early morning shooting

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police say a man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting.

Police say they received a call around 1:41 a.m. to the 2800 block of Apalachee Parkway. When officers arrived they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where police say he later died.

According to TPD this is an active investigation. As of early Saturday morning no arrest information has been shared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 850-891-4200. Or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 850-574-8477.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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