SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Fire Department is looking to defend its title against Tallahassee Police Department at the third annual Battle of the Badges Flag Football Game.

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TPD and TFD set to face off again at the third annual Battle of the Badges Saturday

Tallahassee police and firefighters will go head-to-head in a flag football game Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium.

Gates open at 10:45 a.m., and kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

The event not only gives one responder group bragging rights over another but represents unity and their commitment to protecting and serving the community.

The event is free to the public and will feature food trucks and a live DJ.

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