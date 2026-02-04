'This school is like a family to me': Parents, students worry as LCVS faces a potential closure

Leon County Virtual School could close next year as the district looks to cut costs, leaving parents and students concerned about losing a flexible education option that serves students with diverse needs.

For high school senior Gabriella Swain, the classroom is wherever she needs it to be — at her job, home or even at a local coffee shop.

It's one of the perks of going to Leon County Virtual School.

“Being able to have that one-on-one time and getting to know the teachers and just all the staff members is really something important and special to me,” she said.

But for Gabi, it's more than just flexibility.

"When I first started, it was mainly because I didn't want to go to do color guard over at Lincoln [High],” Gabi said. “But over time, I just really enjoyed the school.”

Her mom, Tamra Swain, says Gabi has a learning disability called Apraxia.

"With her learning disability, which is called Apraxia, she has to learn double and triple the same way a "normal" child does. She has to relearn it two and three times, and so, with her wanting to do color guard, we knew that the best possible action was Leon County Virtual School," Tamra said.

Gabi is one of many types of students benefiting from the growing implementation of virtual education.

"The value is there. It is going to continue to grow as our, we always like to say our world is getting smaller, but what it's actually doing is increasing its connectivity," Dean of Florida A&M University's online program Kelley Bolden Bailey said.

Bailey says the pros of online education outweigh the cons.

“Those students who are not able to participate in an on-ground experience – if you will, work schedule, family obligations, whatever their challenges might be – being able to engage in online education allows them that flexibility,” she said.

But now, the district is looking to cut costs as it faces potential budget shortfalls for the 2026-2027 school year.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna is recommending closing LCVS.

District data shows that only 90 full-time students are enrolled.

Along with staffing changes and cuts to art and athletic programs, he believes it will save $6.7 million.

“If I make the recommendation, then the Leon County School Board would vote on closing the school. The Leon County School Board also sets the budget. You can accept my recommendations. Send my recommendations back. You set the budget, and you do policy. So, now is your chance,” Hanna said during a school board meeting on Jan. 27th.

"For them to take away Leon County Virtual School, and the opportunity it has for students like Gabi and other wonderful students who have gone through Leon County Virtual School, it's a darn shame, and I hope that they decide not to close it because really, they're just hurting so many people," Tamra said.

“This school is like a family to me, and the staff not only care about your academics, but also you as a person,” Gabi said.

The Swains want this option available for future students, but only the school board can vote to close a school.

The board plans to review options after the legislative session.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

