SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A PGA Hall of Famer has spent nearly half a century proving that life's biggest setbacks don't have to define your future. His story of resilience has taken him to all 50 states, and on Monday, he brought that message to Tallahassee.

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The Dennis Walters Show returns to Tallahassee, inspiring all ages with a message of perseverance

Nearly 50 years after a life-altering accident, PGA Hall of Famer Dennis Walters returned to Tallahassee Monday to show a new generation what perseverance looks like.

The Dennis Walters Show made its return to Southwood Golf Club in South Tallahassee, hosted by First Tee Tallahassee. Spectators included neighbors from the Academy School and Independence Landing.

At 24 years old, on the brink of debuting on the PGA Tour, Walters suffered a golf cart accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Rather than walk away from the game, he built a career around it — taking his show to all 50 states over the past 49 years.

"If there's something in your life you would like to do, no matter how impossible it may seem. If you are willing to work hard, persevere, hang in there, you can achieve success," Walters said.

Walters said the smiles on the faces of young audiences are what keep him going, and he continues to encourage youth to chase their dreams.

"In the beginning, I was trying to cope with what I considered to be a hopeless situation, and I wanted to make it through this world on my golf skills. So in the end I did — but I've been able to positively influence others, and that's made my career even better," Walters said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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